‘It’s just overwhelming’: Levy county fundraiser helps local musician

Five bands performed at a benefit concert at The Crossroads Lodge at Historic Lebanon Station...
Five bands performed at a benefit concert at The Crossroads Lodge at Historic Lebanon Station in Inglis to help Don Moore from HiredGuns.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Musicians in Levy County raised money to help their friend post-surgery.

Five bands performed at a benefit concert at The Crossroads Lodge at Historic Lebanon Station in Inglis to help Don Moore from HiredGuns.

Organizers raffled off baskets and accepted donations to help Moore make his home wheelchair accessible after having his leg amputated around two months back due to a health issue.

“It’s just great to have so many friends and I didn’t know how many lives I had touched just by being in the music business,” said Moore. “I played for years as the HiredGuns band and it’s just overwhelming. It shows to be good to people and they’ll be good to you.”

Moore said two of his cousins helped organize the event and appreciates the support from his friends in the music industry.

“Definitely go out and help anybody that you can. It’s all about love and appreciation and Levy County is full of that,” said Moore.

