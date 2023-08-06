Lake City nonprofit looking for donations to serve veterans

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A nonprofit based in Lake City is asking for donations to serve veterans the best way they can, by taking them fishin’.

Hooked on Heros serves veterans of all branches and all abilities by providing fishing trips at special events. The agency provides all the supplies necessary for the trip, including lunch, thanks to the generosity of volunteers.

They say every $100 donation ensures a veteran feels our appreciation through a full day of fishing and fun on the open water of the Gulf of Mexico.

Anybody interested in donating or volunteering can visit their website hookedonheroes.com.

