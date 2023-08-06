Long-awaited gun violence summit in Gainesville kicks off

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The long-awaited summit on gun violence in Gainesville is taking place at the UF Hilton this weekend, and city leaders are hoping that discussion will turn into action.

“We’re really, really excited about the community being here,” said Mayor Pro-Tem, Desmon Duncan-Walker. “Today is really about listening and then turning over the reigns to them to help resolve some of these issues.”

Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker said she felt a great energy when she walked in to the gun violence summit for day one.

The activities kicked off with a panel of community leaders speaking about the roots of the issue, including Adrian Price.

“The major problem is education and direction for the youth,” said Price. “The youth are full of passion, they’re innovative and if that passion is in the wrong areas--if it’s not directed towards things that are positive--this is the results that you get.”

As part of the city’s efforts to reach the youth, Duncan-Walker hosted a youth panel to conclude day one.

She says it is important to understand the issues that are most effecting Gainesville’s youth to cut out the problem.

“We are seeing a proliferation of violence in younger communities and that is heartbreaking and it is also unacceptable,” said Duncan-Walker. “But what I do believe is that if we do not take time to listen to the youth, to hear what the problems are and what possible pathways to solutions are we will be making a grave error.”

The summit continues Monday when city leaders say the focus will shift towards policymaking.

There will be more lectures on topics such as violence prevention and mental well-being--as well as a panel hosted by mayor ward.

While no action can be taken during the summit, Duncan-Walker says she hopes to form a task force to begin taking action in its wake.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.