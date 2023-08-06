Ocala church cancels Sunday service to pray for schools

A church in Ocala redefined Sunday service, cancelling their program to pray for schools across...
A church in Ocala redefined Sunday service, cancelling their program to pray for schools across Marion County.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A church in Ocala redefined Sunday service, cancelling their program to pray for schools across Marion County.

Pastor Mark Cummins with Church of Hope encouraged church members to go out and make a difference in their community.

“The idea was instead of just meeting at a place on Sunday under the steeple, let’s go out where the people are,” said Cummins.

Rather than having service, Cummins said the church teamed up with the Marion County School Board. Participants split up and went to 43 schools across the county.

“There’s a lot of pressure in our schools and we see the violence that often happens,” said Cummins. “Instead of cursing the darkness, we decided that we’re going to be a light.”

Groups spiritually blessed the students, teachers, and faculty who will walk down the halls. Some of them said they were thinking about their family.

“I have grandchildren that will be coming and I just pray that everything goes well with everyone and the teachers,” said Rose Gilardi.

Church leaders left a basket in the teacher’s lounge, stuffed with snacks and drinks as they gear up for the school year.

“We’re proud to be here in Marion County, we have a good school system,” said church member Denise Guinn. “People care about the children and I think we’re fortunate to be able to go to school here.”

One woman told TV20 she felt comfortable that she has done what she could to keep kids safe.

“We need to be praying for everybody in our school and the faculty, it’s not easy these days,” said Patti Conrad.

Leaders said they hold service projects every year, but wanted to focus on the students and faculty as they prepare for the first day of school August 10.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee

Latest News

The summit continues Monday when city leaders say the focus will shift towards policymaking
Long-awaited gun violence summit in Gainesville kicks off
Casey Howe and the property owner were arrested in Flagler County.
Man accused of dealing drugs arrested for 25th time
Five bands performed at a benefit concert at The Crossroads Lodge at Historic Lebanon Station...
‘It’s just overwhelming’: Levy county fundraiser helps local musician
A back-to-school tax holiday approved in May will begin on Monday, July 24th, and will last...
Florida back-to-school sales tax holiday ends