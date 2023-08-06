VetFest at Otter Springs to support Camp Valor Project

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual VetFest in Otter Springs is raising money to help fund the Camp Valor project.

The main event at this year’s VetFest was a cardboard boat race that took place on Otter Springs.

“Just for family fun,” said Lesley Hersey. “It’s an opportunity for families to come out, have a great time, enjoy the springs, come out to Otter Springs and see what’s here...Everybody gets all fired up, everybody’s excited and cheering each other on. It’s just a blast.”

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards the Camp Valor project--which is a rehabilitation center for veterans.

“Camp Valor is building up to be a refuge for veterans to come and stay at and seek rehabilitative services,” said Hersey. “So VetFest is an opportunity for just a family-fun event for everybody to just come out and support and see what’s happening.”      

Ground broke on the project in 2018, but there have been numerous delays preventing construction.

Leaders on the camp valor project say when completed the facility will be able to host 40 veterans.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

