Florida schools adding cameras to school buses to catch illegal passing

Drivers are reminded they need to stop for school buses as kids across Florida go back to school over the next couple of weeks
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Drivers are reminded they need to stop for school buses as kids across Florida go back to school over the next couple of weeks.

Florida school bus drivers reported 11,224 drivers illegally passed their stopped buses in one day last spring.

Starting this school year, those who break the law could be mailed a hefty ticket under new state law.

“We are fed up. We need people to slow down and be cautious,” said Leon County schools transportation director Fredrick Johnson.

Johnson has worked in the transportation department for more than 30 years. He knows firsthand the importance of people needing to stop for the school bus.

RELATED: Families struggle to take advantage of Florida’s new private school voucher program

“My son even got hit by a car many years ago,” Johnson said. “It was frightening because again, I didn’t know what to expect. The person left the scene of the crime.”

Johnson’s son broke his finger in the crash and the driver got away with it.

Now that could change as schools across Florida install cameras to catch video and pictures of license plates under a new law.

Santa Rosa County schools in the panhandle was one of three districts in the state that piloted the technology.

“Seeing what’s happening. Seeing kids waiting to cross the road as cars pass with that stop arm was a real eye-opener,” Santa Rosa County School District Director of Purchasing and Contract Administration Travis Fulton.

Schools are now allowed to install these cameras on buses and turn the video over to the police to issue a ticket. Under the law, the registered owner is assumed to be driving.

“We’re not trying to get the ‘we gotcha!’ We’re trying to make sure that we’re making it safer for our kids,” Fulton said.

Leon County has had cameras on the outside of its buses for surveillance for years. Now they are adding more to get the stop arm violations.

RELATED: New law gives Florida teachers more classroom control

“Having these cameras I’m very sure without a doubt is going to help reduce these violations because people will receive these tickets in the mail,” Johnson said.

The tickets issued by the cameras will cost drivers $225. However, if a police officer stops someone for illegally passing a stopped school bus, the ticket still costs $265 and adds four points to their license.

The money will be split between the school and the state to improve transportation safety.

School buses aren’t the only place cameras could be enforcing traffic laws for student safety. This new law also allows speed cameras to be installed in school zones.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard

Latest News

The Florida Sheriff’s Association has partnered with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Crime...
Reward increases for information on man that has been missing 15 years
Lawmakers presents local leaders with check for the expansion of Riveroak Technical College
Lawmakers present $4 million check for college expansion in Suwannee County
NCFL gas prices continue to hold steady, decreasing in price by pennies in some areas.
Gas prices in NCFL hold relatively steady
State lawmakers announced millions of dollars to expand Riveroak Technical College in Suwannee...
Lawmakers present $4 million check for college expansion in Suwannee County
NCFL gas prices continue to hold steady, decreasing in price by pennies in some areas.
Gas prices in NCFL hold relatively steady