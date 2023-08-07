Gainesville city leaders focus on policy solutions on day 2 of two-day gun violence summit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Officials from the city, county, and law enforcement are talking about current policies and brainstorming new ones to tackle the rising concern of gun violence in the community.

People gathered at the UF Hilton conference center for day two of the gun violence summit in Gainesville. The University of Florida’s public health director Julia Varens explains why gun violence is considered a public health issue.

“It’s not just an individual issue that affects the person who might be the perpetrator or they might be a victim,” said Varnes. “It radiates out so it affects our communities in terms of people feeling safe. It affects our schools the same.”

City leaders and guests went to break-out sessions to discuss issues they want addressed first.

Zahra Abyazenjad, whose son was shot and killed in 2019, said she’s been protesting for years for a summit like this to take place.

“I am so happy they’re acknowledging the problem, the crisis that I’ve been protesting for many months,” said Abyazenjad. “I think there are drugs, alcohol, prostitution involved in the city. Hopefully they find the solution they’re looking for and can start the changes.”

Varnes added that everyone from different levels and sectors needs to stay working together till the end.

“If we’re going to effectively address the issue of gun violence, we need to be communicating and collaborating about these programs that we have and the things that we’re doing,” said Varnes. “We’re looking at the socio economical model which examines not just the person who is at the center of those levels but the relationships that individual has with their family, mentors, teachers, their coaches, their friends, the community.”

While no solutions have been made as of yet, Varnes says she hopes to continue to work with city leaders to make the place she calls home, a safe place for everyone.

