Gainesville native plays for Jamaica in the Women’s World Cup

Florida Gator Havana Solaun | Jamaica's Havana Solaun compete for the ball during the Women's...
Florida Gator Havana Solaun | Jamaica's Havana Solaun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.(Hamish Blair | AP Photo)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florida Soccer alum has outlasted Team USA at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Gators were represented by five alums across four national teams to start the tournament.

Gainesville native Havana Solaun is the last one standing. The Buchholz High School graduate and former Florida midfielder plays for Jamaica.

She scored the team’s first-ever world cup goal four years ago. Jamaica plays Colombia on Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. ET.

RELATED: US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever

The United States was knocked out of the competition on Sunday after losing to Sweden 5-4 due to penalty kicks. America has won the tournament four times.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard

Latest News

The Fort White football team is on a mission this fall to succeed. The Indians have a majority...
Countdown to Kickoff: Fort White Indians
Gator alum and new head coach Willie Jackson, Jr. will focus on motivating his players on the...
Countdown to Kickoff: P.K. Yonge Blue Wave
Countdown to Kickoff: PK Yonge
Countdown to Kickoff: P.K. Yonge Blue Wave
Bell makes its debut in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference on August 25th versus Trenton.
Countdown to Kickoff: Bell Bulldogs