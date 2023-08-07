Gainesville native plays for Jamaica in the Women’s World Cup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florida Soccer alum has outlasted Team USA at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Gators were represented by five alums across four national teams to start the tournament.

Gainesville native Havana Solaun is the last one standing. The Buchholz High School graduate and former Florida midfielder plays for Jamaica.

She scored the team’s first-ever world cup goal four years ago. Jamaica plays Colombia on Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. ET.

The United States was knocked out of the competition on Sunday after losing to Sweden 5-4 due to penalty kicks. America has won the tournament four times.

