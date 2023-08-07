Gas prices in NCFL hold relatively steady

NCFL gas prices continue to hold steady, decreasing in price by pennies in some areas.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gas prices around North Central Florida haven’t moved much since Friday.

In Alachua County, the average price is $3.88. That’s down about a penny from Friday.

Marion County is around $3.84, four cents cheaper than Friday.

Columbia County’s average is $3.89, down two cents from Friday.

Prices held relatively steady over the weekend in NCFL, but the statewide average is up 16 cents from a week ago and 39 cents higher than last month.

“Moving forward, I think you are likely to see continued volatility at the pump. Fuel demand is likely going to start moving lower though, as school goes back in session and people are not taking extended road trips quite as often,” said Mark Jenkins, Spokesman for AAA Auto Club.

Industry experts said OPEC production cuts are driving up the cost of oil, on top of extreme temperatures slowing down refineries.

AAA also noted that oil prices dropped after the U.S. credit rating was downgraded. Adding that if the economy weakens the demand for oil could also decline.

