Lawmakers present $4 million check for college expansion in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - State lawmakers announced millions of dollars to expand Riveroak Technical College in Suwannee County at an event on Monday.

The Riveroak Technical College is receiving $4 million in funding from the state to expand its nursing program. School leaders say it took just 7 months from when the first meetings were held to when they received the funding.

Riveroak’s principal says the funding will have an impact on not just the school, but all of Suwannee County by providing a more advanced workforce.

“There was just a definitive need for healthcare employees,” said Principal Mary Keen. “Through this collaboration, we’re going to be able to serve more adult students thus helping our industry so that they can better support their efforts and goals for their industries.”

State Sen. Corey Simon and Rep. Jason Shoaf were on hand to present the check on Monday.

“It was imperative for me and Representative Shoaf both to really focus on building a 21st-century economy and a 21st-century workforce and that’s exactly what’s coming out of this great school are those jobs, the need to expand our nursing program here at Riveroak Technical College,” said Sen. Simon.

Riveroak’s principal says she expects enrollment in medical programs to triple as a result of the expansion. She also said she estimates a groundbreaking to take place in March 2024

The superintendent of the Suwannee County School District says the demand for healthcare workers is growing.

“Across the state, there’s a dire need for qualified medical professionals in our state,” said Superintendent Ted Roush. “We want to be a part of the solution in producing an educated pipeline to be able to fill those jobs.”

