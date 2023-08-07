Man injured, suspect in custody after Suwannee County shooting

Man injured, suspect in custody after Suwannee County shooting
Man injured, suspect in custody after Suwannee County shooting(WCTV Staff)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - One man is hurt and another man is in custody after a shooting on Sunday, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the incident happened on 152nd Street around 4:30 p.m., when the victim called 911 to report that he was shot.

The suspect is 38-year old Seth Ryan Starling; his charges include shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said more charges are expected.

SCSO deputies used the Taylor Store as a staging area during the incident. Officials cleared the scene around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

This is a developing story.

