Meme stocks are back as investors buy shares of beaten-down companies such as Yellow and Tupperware

FILE - A sign for Yellow Corp. trucking company stands outside its facility Monday, July 31,...
FILE - A sign for Yellow Corp. trucking company stands outside its facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt, marking a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which was filed Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, comes just three years after Yellow received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government.(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
By The Associated Press and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writer
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A new class of meme stocks has sprung up during the stock market’s surprise recent rally, raising concerns about investors’ willingness to take on bigger risks amid a still uncertain economy.

Meme stocks are typically weak companies on the verge of failing, but that still manage to garner attention from individual investors willing to take on risky bets and drive the stock price higher. Two years ago, the video game retailer GameStop and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment made a big splash with individual investors in a frenzy that caught the attention of regulators and Congress.

The enthusiasm over meme stocks can seem nonsensical. Late last month, reports said the trucking giant Yellow Corp. was shutting its operations and heading for bankruptcy. Investors took the news as a green light to jump in, pushing Yellow’s stock from 71 cents to more than $3.50, even though holders of common stock typically get wiped out in a bankruptcy. The company filed a Chapter 11 petition Sunday, yet the shares are still trading around $2.50 on Monday.

Tupperware warned investors earlier this year that it was having trouble staying afloat and might be delisted. Investors in recent weeks drove the value of the stock up more than five-fold ahead of a restructuring announcement from the company on Aug. 3. The stock has catapulted to $5.22 from roughly 74 cents in early July.

The recent run-up in meme stocks could leave investors hurting. The broader market seems to be in a transition to focusing on more fundamental aspects of companies that signal potential for growth and value, rather than short-term trading, said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.

“You just kind of run out of steam and there’s only so much an aggressive retail investor can do to sustain a company from a disadvantaged perspective,” he said. “That’s going to leave some companies in the dust.”

The recent rallies, which include meme veteran Rite Aid, are reminiscent of the 2021 rally that prompted Robinhood and other retail brokerages to take steps to tamp down the speculative frenzy. Bed Bath & Beyond was also part of the meme craze, but unlike GameStop and AMC, it ended up in bankruptcy.

The message board Reddit has remained a popular place for individual investors encouraging each other to buy such stocks.

In one such recent exchange, a user congratulated those who had been buying Yellow amid grumblings about its demise, at one point saying “a few years from now, you’ll be looking at a much more well run business.”

Yellow said Sunday that it will liquidate and warned investors in a securities filing that shareholders face a potential total loss, depending on the outcome of the bankruptcy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard

Latest News

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez’s father, son appeal to judge before rapper’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
The Florida Sheriff’s Association has partnered with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Crime...
Reward increases for information on man that has been missing 15 years
Lawmakers presents local leaders with check for the expansion of Riveroak Technical College
Lawmakers present $4 million check for college expansion in Suwannee County
NCFL gas prices continue to hold steady, decreasing in price by pennies in some areas.
Gas prices in NCFL hold relatively steady
State lawmakers announced millions of dollars to expand Riveroak Technical College in Suwannee...
Lawmakers present $4 million check for college expansion in Suwannee County