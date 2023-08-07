Putnam County comes together to support a family in need

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family in Putnam County was down on their luck when Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies, victim advocates, and the Putnam County Health Department swooped in to help.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office had received a call about a family in need of school supplies, clothes, and help with a utility bill. One of the providers for the home had lost his job due to an injury preventing him from working. One of the teens in the house is also disabled due to an inoperable brain tumor.

The community came together to get them school supplies, gift cards for clothing, and a list of resources to help with their financial troubles.

