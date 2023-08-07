Residents express concerns about golf cart drivers in Ocala Downtown Square

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People are now driving carts in the Ocala Downtown Square. The expanded golf cart map approved earlier this year went into effect a week ago. The ordinance allows usage of golf carts to additional streets and areas of the city including Downtown Ocala.

“It’s much more convenient for families like mine because we can all just load up in the golf cart and drive down,” shared resident Bradley Vickers. “It seems less cumbersome than loading up the car. "

Golf cart drivers say this will help boost businesses within the downtown square, and is an eco-friendly option.

“You can park them side by side in a full sized spot so you can get two carts, where only one car could fit,” stated Vickers. “As far as Ocala as a whole, I think it’ll benefit the downtown businesses.”

Golf cart drivers say its easy neighborhood travel; however, some residents say they are concerned golf carts will bring traffic to the area.

“I think it’s a dangerous situation. We have all of our really big trucks driving around down here,” shared resident Virginia Azbill. “We have older people, younger people, many styles of drivers and I just think it’s an accident waiting to happen.”

Some residents say they are already struggling to find parking. “We had to go around two separate times,” stated resident Jennifer Miller. “If this is a weekday, what’s going to happen on a weekend?”

They say the downtown area is a busy road and also worry about the golf-cart driver’s safety.

