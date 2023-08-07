Reward increases for information on man that has been missing 15 years

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Sheriff’s Association has partnered with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Columbia County to enhance the reward for an unsolved missing persons case.

Jarrick Lindsey was 21 years old when he went missing in April of 2008. Lindsey’s associates say he may be in hiding due to a misdemeanor arrest warrant. His mother says she believes something bad happened to him because he used to contact her several times a week and she hasn’t heard from him since his disappearance.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association is teaming up with CCSO and Columbia County Crime Stoppers by adding $5,000 to the $1,000 reward for information on Lindsey’s whereabouts. This additional reward is a part of the Florida Sheriff’s Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program and expires May 19, 2024.

Anyone with information on Lindsey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 386-754-7099 or visit www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.

