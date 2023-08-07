Saint Johns Water Management is offering a grant to NCFL teachers
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Saint Johns Water Management officials are offering a $60,000 grant to teachers here in North Central Florida.
They’re funding projects that help teach students about Florida’s water resources.
The offer runs until September 15th.
And they’ve already funded 89 projects, for a total of $125,000.
To apply click this LINK.
