Saint Johns Water Management is offering a grant to NCFL teachers

Saint Johns Water Management is offering 60 thousand dollar grant to teachers.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Saint Johns Water Management officials are offering a $60,000 grant to teachers here in North Central Florida.

They’re funding projects that help teach students about Florida’s water resources.

The offer runs until September 15th.

And they’ve already funded 89 projects, for a total of $125,000.

To apply click this LINK.

TRENDING: Ocala church cancels Sunday service to pray for schools

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard

Latest News

Saint Johns Water Management is offering 60 thousand dollar grant to teachers.
Saint Johns Water Management is offering a grant to NCFL teachers
The summit continues Monday when city leaders say the focus will shift towards policymaking
Long-awaited gun violence summit in Gainesville kicks off
WCJB WEATHER
Backpacks, notebooks, paper, pencils and other school supplies were available for free to...
Deeper Purpose Community Church holds annual back-to-school giveaway