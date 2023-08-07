Seatbelt violation leads to drug arrests in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers did a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation Saturday, but when they got to the car they got more than they bargained for.

Officers arrested Sabrina Blackburn, 34, and Jacob Barnett, 24, after a traffic stop turned drug bust. While approaching the car for the traffic stop, officers smelled marijuana coming from inside. They also spotted a plastic bag with a green, plant-like substance and a gun on the passenger floorboard.

After a probable cause search of the car, officers found several types of drugs including cocaine and oxycodone.

Both Blackburn and Barnett were transported to Columbia County Detention Center.

