Shooting victim says he was shot at a barbershop in Marion County

Sheriff’s deputies investigate inconsistencies between the victim’s story and eyewitness accounts
Marion County crime (gfx)
Marion County crime (gfx)(MGN, MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a man showed up at a hospital in Ocala with a gunshot wound.

Detectives say the man went to the emergency room just after midnight.

The victim told investigators he was shot at a barbershop in Silver Springs Shores, but deputies say they are getting multiple stories from witnesses.

TRENDING: Seatbelt violation leads to drug arrests in Lake City

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

