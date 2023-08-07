Shooting victim says he was shot at a barbershop in Marion County
Sheriff’s deputies investigate inconsistencies between the victim’s story and eyewitness accounts
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a man showed up at a hospital in Ocala with a gunshot wound.
Detectives say the man went to the emergency room just after midnight.
The victim told investigators he was shot at a barbershop in Silver Springs Shores, but deputies say they are getting multiple stories from witnesses.
The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
