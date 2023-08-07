Shooting victim says he was shot at a barbershop in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a man showed up at a hospital in Ocala with a gunshot wound.

Detectives say the man went to the emergency room just after midnight.

The victim told investigators he was shot at a barbershop in Silver Springs Shores, but deputies say they are getting multiple stories from witnesses.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

