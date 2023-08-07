TV20 YOUR MONEY: Protecting your home from wind damage during a storm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - High temperatures will be our main weather concern this week, but hurricanes may not be too far away.

TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with the owner of National HomeCraft, Frank McKinney.

He said wind is one of the worst storm damage causes.

You can secure the outside of your home by getting proper sealant on windows and doors.

You can reach out to National HomeCraft through their website or phone (352) 622-7051.

