GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A gunsmith in Gilchrist County awaits approval to build a private gun range on his property during commissioners meeting on Monday afternoon. Alex Wheeler’s permit does have his neighbors concerned for safety. County commissioners meet at 3 p.m.

Gainesville city staffers are inviting residents to workshop the vision for a cultural arts center in east Gainesville on Wednesday evening. The information gathered is meant to help the hired consultant company decide whether to build a new center or renovate an existing building. The workshop starts at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

The final workshop for Gainesville Regional Utilities before city commissioners hold their first public hearing on the budget, is Wednesday evening. This workshop is meant to address approving base rates and connection charges before an ordinance for fiscal year 2024 is drafted. They start at 5:30.

Summer is over for North Central Florida public school students on Thursday morning. The fall-time tax-free school supply holiday is over by the time school starts but the next time people can save money on these items is from January 1st until the 14th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.