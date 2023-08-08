2 Lake City men arrested after drugs seized during search warrant

Mugshots of James Brown Jr. (left) and Rodney Farmer (right).(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested after a drug bust in Lake City on Monday.

Columbia County deputies and detectives obtained a search warrant of a residence on Northwest Georgia Avenue in Lake City on Monday.

Members of the Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force executed the search warrant and seized 241 grams of marijuana, 38.9 grams of cocaine, 5 pressed fentanyl pills, 19.3 grams of meth, 8.1 grams of Alpha PVP, and 21.5 opioid pills.

Law enforcement took the two men who were present at the residence into custody following the search. Law enforcement arrested James Brown Jr., 50, on counts of violating probation and Rodney Farmer, 34, on counts of outstanding child support warrants.

Columbia County sheriffs say the two will face additional charges associated with narcotics violations. Deputies say charges may also be pending on other subjects involved in the investigation.

Brown is booked at the Columbia County Jail with no bond. Farmer was released from the jail Tuesday morning.

