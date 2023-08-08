ACPS leaders introduce new calm room to middle school

ACPS leaders introduce new calm room to middle school
ACPS leaders introduce new calm room to middle school(WCJB)
By Kristin Chase
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fort Clarke Middle School unveiled its new calm room ahead of the new year.

This is funded through a grant from The Cook Center for Human Connection nonprofit.

The room is full of self-calming techniques from lighting, textured furniture, fidget toys, art, and more.

If a student begins to feel overwhelmed or stressed during the school day they can ask a teacher to visit the room.

It will always be supervised by a school leader.

“I hope this calm room right here specifically can change the culture of how students view mental health,” said counseling and student services supervisor at ACPS, Toni Griffin. “That it’s okay and we have a safe space for them to go and regulate. We would if we could get one in all schools to use it for students to regulate themselves. Of course, we will collect data.”

Santa Fe High School is the only other school in the county with a calm room.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The application allows police officers to communicate with drivers through their smartphones...
UF releases mobile app to deescalate tensions during traffic stops
According to the Ocala Police Department, a trailer, carrying over 21 tons of sulfur...
Semi-truck crashes at I-75 exit spilling hazardous material in Marion County
Organizations offer $6,000 for information on the killing of Linville Curtis, 54
Enhanced reward offered for help solving Lake City killing