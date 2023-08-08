ACPS leaders introduce new calm room to middle school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fort Clarke Middle School unveiled its new calm room ahead of the new year.

This is funded through a grant from The Cook Center for Human Connection nonprofit.

The room is full of self-calming techniques from lighting, textured furniture, fidget toys, art, and more.

If a student begins to feel overwhelmed or stressed during the school day they can ask a teacher to visit the room.

It will always be supervised by a school leader.

“I hope this calm room right here specifically can change the culture of how students view mental health,” said counseling and student services supervisor at ACPS, Toni Griffin. “That it’s okay and we have a safe space for them to go and regulate. We would if we could get one in all schools to use it for students to regulate themselves. Of course, we will collect data.”

Santa Fe High School is the only other school in the county with a calm room.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.