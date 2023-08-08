Alachua County officials update plans for new county facilities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials updated their master plan for a variety of county services.

The old armory off of Northeast 8th Avenue will be the site of a new Emergency Operations Center and Alachua County Fire Rescue headquarters.

Commissioners received an update on the project’s status in their meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The County facilities manager expects the county will close on the purchase of the property in a few weeks.

Updates about projects to bring a new animal services facility as well as a new courthouse were also presented.

Alachua County Animal Services is also looking to be rehomed.

Facilities officials were in talks with the University of Florida, Santa Fe College, and the city of Alachua.

They say that while IFAS officials have been involved since day one, UF’s real estate leadership were pessimistic about going forward quickly.

Facilities officials say they would be excited to work with Santa Fe College, who share the same ideas, and could benefit by starting a vet tech program.

They have a meeting with the Santa Fe College president and his staff on August 24.

If Santa Fe doesn’t pan out they say that a property off of US-441 in the city of Alachua across from Public Works could work.

Once a location is decided, commissioners have approved the use of $20 Million for the move.

Alachua County officials are also working on a new facility to house the civil courthouse and court services.

The complex would include a new parking garage and a chilled water central energy plant.

The civil courthouse is currently at the Alachua County Courthouse and court services is currently located in the Empire building North of the criminal courthouse.

Work release was planned to move into the Empire building but the court services lease was extended through 2025.

The additional facilities would be built by expanding South and vacating two interior roads if the city approves the plan in a meeting on on August 24.

“Obviously, this is a big ticket item and we want to make sure we get it right. Along with the design, we will be bringing in all of the stakeholders.”

Construction of the complex is set to be completed by the end of 2025.

