CCSO is searching for a missing 15-year-old

Columbia County Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old that went missing on August 6th.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who is missing.

Officials say 15-year-old Jamya Thomas was last seen on August 6th.

She’s five foot one with red hair and she could have her hair in a ponytail.

Deputies didn’t provide a description of what she was wearing, or where she was last seen.

TRENDING: Shooting victim says he was shot at a barbershop in Marion County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

Columbia County Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old that went missing on August 6th.
CCSO is searching for a missing 15-year-old
$26,580 was approved to be given back to the center to help pay for summer camp.
Lake city leaders approve Richardson Center program reimbursement
A project to bring new lights to the basketball courts at the Richardson Community Center may...
Lake city leaders approve Richardson Center program reimbursement
Cars illegally pass stopped school buses across Florida.
Florida schools adding cameras to school buses to stop illegal passing