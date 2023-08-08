CCSO is searching for a missing 15-year-old

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who is missing.

Officials say 15-year-old Jamya Thomas was last seen on August 6th.

She’s five foot one with red hair and she could have her hair in a ponytail.

Deputies didn’t provide a description of what she was wearing, or where she was last seen.

