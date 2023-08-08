CCSO is searching for a missing 15-year-old
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who is missing.
Officials say 15-year-old Jamya Thomas was last seen on August 6th.
She’s five foot one with red hair and she could have her hair in a ponytail.
Deputies didn’t provide a description of what she was wearing, or where she was last seen.
