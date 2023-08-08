Construction starts to restore historic building in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The first steps are being taken to restore an historic building in Newberry.

Newberry Cold Storage was a meat shop that burned in 2017.

In 2021, Mayor Jordan Marlowe said there was hope for the historic building after an architect stepped up to restore it.

Construction started on the site Monday.

Crews worked to get rid of additions that had been made to the building.

Mayor Marlowe says they’re returning the building to it’s original form then leasing it out.

