Construction starts to restore historic building in Newberry

Mayor Marlowe says they’re returning the building to it’s original form then leasing it out.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The first steps are being taken to restore an historic building in Newberry.

Newberry Cold Storage was a meat shop that burned in 2017.

In 2021, Mayor Jordan Marlowe said there was hope for the historic building after an architect stepped up to restore it.

TRENDING: Lake city leaders approve Richardson Center program reimbursement

Construction started on the site Monday.

Crews worked to get rid of additions that had been made to the building.

Mayor Marlowe says they’re returning the building to it’s original form then leasing it out.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

The community came together to get them school supplies, gift cards for clothing, and a list of...
Putnam County comes together to support a family in need
Mayor Marlowe says they’re returning the building to it’s original form then leasing it out.
Construction starts to restore historic building in Newberry
CCSO is searching for a missing 15-year-old
CCSO is searching for a missing 15-year-old
Columbia County Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old that went missing on August 6th.
CCSO is searching for a missing 15-year-old