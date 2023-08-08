Countdown to Kickoff: Bronson Eagles

After a disappointing season, the Bronson football team is ready to soar to new heights. The Eagles are rebuilding the culture of their program, after years of instability. New head coach Tim Jones understands that this process requires time, commitment, and perseverance.

Jones said, “I took over last year as the interim, and it wasn’t a very good situation, because the previous coach resigned but this year I’ve been able to have my kind of way with the program I guess you could say and start instituting things that I think are a little bit more important.”

Bronson dropped every home game in 2022 was the low point of their 2-8 campaign. Bronson’s defense gave up nearly 30 points per game. This season, they have a new attitude in hopes of rekindling success.

“Don’t miss any practices just got to keep working hard and getting mentally prepared for the season,” said senior middle linebacker/tight end Jacob Taylor.

“There really isn’t any competition like we can be anyone we just got to put the effort in. We just got to work harder than everyone else. And people showing up to workouts and practice and effort, putting in a lot of effort,” said senior running back Freddie Freeman.

Jones is making significant changes to the program. The Eagles have only 7 seniors returning but, the new class and staff have the potential to make a positive impact.

Jones said, “We’ve got an offensive coordinator young guy very smart he’s coached everyone he’s done a good job for us we will have a very dynamic offense this year. We moved people around and I think that people where we need them now will see a big difference.”

During their summer workouts. 80% of more kids have shown up compared to last season. The Eagles plan on achieving their team’s goals with one word. Discipline.

Jones said, “That’s the one thing I’m excited about with this group of kids we have so much more discipline than we had last year and I think that’s going to show when we take to the field. A lot of discipline teamwork and just working together.”

Bronson’s opening game against Anclote on August 25th will show how this team plans to spread their wings and soar to victory.

