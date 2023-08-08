Countdown to Kickoff: Williston Red Devils

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A program not known for winning was transformed into an undefeated squad. Williston was 10 and 0 heading into the postseason under new head coach Robby Pruitt, but playoff inexperience was their downfall, and fell in the first round.

“It hurts you know, because we had a great season that was a comeback from the past years, and thanks to Coach Pruitt for helping us get better.” said senior wideout Javon Brown.

“Definitely be more focused you can tell last year going into that playoff game we were just a little unfocused and obviously it is not good for the team.” said senior offensive lineman Wyatt Woodford.

The Red Devils offense was putting up incredible numbers with the running game. Williston finished the season with 64 touchdowns, 31 by Kyree Edwards who graduated, but senior quarterback Shamon Coleman also known as Shooby. His role expanded behind center and the expectations.

“This year we want to get a ring on our finger. We want to go undefeated in the regular season again but instead of going out in the first round. We want to get to the 15th game of the season which is the state championship. And it is my job to keep the team throughout the season not just the games,” said senior quarterback Shooby Coleman.

“What matters is playoff wins and you know we are 0 and 1 around here in playoffs so our mindset this year is to get in the playoffs and win some games those are the wins that matter most,” said head coach Robby Pruitt.

Williston’s schedule ramps up in mid-September, in the next 4 games and 3 are on the road against three playoff teams.

Brown said, “I think that helped us we can move people around and get them in the right places and make the team better.”

Coleman said, “We are going to come with a 0-0 mentality. Last year we came in with a 10-0 mentality going into the playoffs and that is not going to work in Florida playing football in the playoffs.”

Williston won their first state title in boys basketball and look to follow the winning trend on the football field.

