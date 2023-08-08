Cynthia Chestnut appointed to national committee
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut has been appointed to a committee in a national organization.
Chestnut is now on the Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee in the National League of Cities organization.
She will provide guidance for several of NLC’s policy priorities such as housing and land use.
Chestnut will serve on the committee after being elected to a one-year-term.
