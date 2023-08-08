Enhanced reward offered for help solving Lake City killing

Organizations offer $6,000 for information on the killing of Linville Curtis, 54(CCSO, MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Up to $6,000 is now being offered for information about an unsolved killing in Lake City.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Linville Curtis, 54, dead on Southwest Donovan Glenn while responding to reports of a shooting on Feb. 13, 2020.

Deputies found Curtis’ body near a running vehicle. Deputies say he had wounds to his upper body.

Crime Stoppers of Columbia County is offering $1,000 and the Florida Sheriff’s Association is putting another $5,000 on the table for information leading to an arrest. The additional reward expires on May 16, 2024.

Anyone with information on the case that wishes to remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers by calling the 24-hour tip line at 386-754-7099 or visit www.columbiacrimestoppers.net to submit a web tip. They may also submit a mobile tip by downloading the P3 Tips app.

