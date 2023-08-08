Family investigated after day care mistakes baby’s birthmarks for bruises

A father has to prove he is not abusing his infant daughter after a day care worker reported birthmarks as bruises. (SOURCE: WPBF)
By Steve King
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) – People who work with young children are often taught to look for signs of abuse, but one Florida father found himself in the position of having to prove he was not abusing his daughter when the signs were wrong.

When Loi Tran and his family came home from church on Sunday, there was a knock at the door.

“It was horrifying,” he said. “It was the sheriff, you know, and someone from Child Protective Services.”

A volunteer at the church day care saw birthmarks on Tran’s baby girl and mistook them for bruises.

Tran and his wife told the Florida Department of Children and Families and the sheriff’s office the marks on their daughter are congenital dermal melanocytosis, or mongolian spots, which is a common birthmark in babies of Asian descent.

The birthmarks appear as flat bluish green or light brown marks that fade over time, usually on the buttocks or back, which is similar to what appear on Tran’s daughter.

The sheriff’s office quickly determined the allegations of abuse were unfounded.

Elizabeth Ofori-Attah, a nurse practitioner, gave her opinion after seeing photos of the birthmarks.

“They are definitely Mongolian spots because of the characteristics of the borderline, irregular borderline,” she said. “And also the area of the body that it’s located.”

Although the sheriff’s department cleared the parents of wrongdoing, the DCF agent had to go through the agency’s process.

“She had to take pictures of all my other daughters and find and make sure we had running water, our fridge has food,” Tran said.

Tran said the family has not been officially cleared by the agency yet.

“We love our daughter so much and you know, we just couldn’t bear the thought of that they could take them away from us,” he said. “Had I forgot to clean my house or had I forgotten to stock my fridge up, you know, they could just take my girls away. You know, that was very devastating.”

Tran said he hopes the day care can provide better training for differentiating birthmarks from bruises moving forward and isn’t sure if his family will return to the church.

Copyright 2023 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
These are your (slim) chances of scoring Taylor Swift tickets
According to the Ocala Police Department, a trailer, carrying over 21 tons of sulfur...
Road reopens after semi-truck crashes at I-75 exit spilling hazardous material
The Florida Capitol building and museum in Tallahassee on June 13, 2023.
Firefighters join PBA in fight over new Florida union rules
The application allows police officers to communicate with drivers through their smartphones...
UF releases mobile app to deescalate tensions during traffic stops
A copy of the book “And Tango Makes Three” is photographed on a bookstore shelf in Chicago,...
Shakespeare and penguin book get caught in Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws