Florida officials announce arrests in retail-theft ring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Attorney General’s office have announced several arrests in a retail-theft crime ring, which allegedly stole more than 1.4 million dollars’ worth of goods from home improvement stores.

According to the Attorney General’s office, a Pinellas County pastor named Robert Dell is facing charges for operating the retail-theft ring, which is accused of repeatedly stealing goods from Home Depot stores in seven counties. The stolen goods were then sold on eBay.

Four other people, including Dell’s wife and mother, were also arrested.

Attorney General Ashley Moody says retail theft ends up costing all Floridians, when stores are forced to pass the cost of stolen goods on to customers.

“We knew we had to be strong here in Florida, so that this organized retail theft didn’t take root and start happening in our state,” Moody said. “It’s incredibly important, as people are relocating here in record numbers because we are a law-and-order safe state.”

Since 2019, prosecutors have arrested over 300 people in more than 90 cases of organized retail theft. Moody says her office has a near 100 percent conviction rate for organized retail theft crime.

