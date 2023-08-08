Gainesville woman arrested for ‘inciting a riot’ during pop-up party in Lake Butler

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office has made good on its promise to track down the people involved in a pop-up party in Lake Bulter that ended in chaos.

Diamond Golden, 23, of Gainesville was arrested in Alachua County on a warrant from Union County on the charge of inciting or encouraging a riot.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, detectives determined Golden used Facebook to invite people to attend a “pop-up” party in Lake Butler on Saturday, June 3. Deputies say more than 500 people attended the event at Lakeside Park.

RELATED: People in Lake Butler react to pop-up party that tore through town

Deputies say many people at the party were drinking and using drugs. They blocked many roads in the county and some refused commands from law enforcement.

People who attended the party have been critical of the way deputies broke up the event including their use of chemical agents.

RELATED: Union County deputies use ‘chemical agents’ to disperse pop-up party

Woman claims she was sprayed with mace by law enforcement when leaving the Lake Butler Pop-Up party

A number of attendees were arrested on various charges including Troy Goodman, 18. He was charged with aggravated battery after deputies say he shot someone at the event.

RELATED: Union County deputies make aggravated battery arrest after pop-up party

Detectives say Golden tried to delete the evidence of her involvement in the party. They also allege she has been involved in similar parties in the past and “knows the problems that can occur.”

Golden will be held on a $50,000 bond. She has been trespassed from all public parks in Union County and Lake Butler. The sheriff’s office is also seeking restitution.

“This type of illegal behavior will not be tolerated in Union County and thank you for all the support we have received from our community,” stated Sheriff Brad Whitehead.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.