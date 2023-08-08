GRU asks for rate increases to pay debts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Power bills may soon be going up for Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) customers. GRU is requesting a rate increase to reduce debt and improve their finances.

On Wednesday, officials will give their fiscal year 2024 budget presentation. They say the rate increases are part of the utility’s plan to become more financially stable.

Utility officials say average residential electric customers will pay an extra $2.50 and wastewater customers will pay $2.25. GRU gas and water rates will not increase.

It comes as control of the utility will soon transfer to a state-appointed board after lawmakers claimed the Gainesville City Commission was mismanaging GRU.

“We don’t take rate increases lightly, but this request is a crucial part of our debt-reduction plan,” said GRU General Manager Tony Cunningham. “We have committed to reducing net debt by $315 million over the next 10 years, and these increases, while still below the rate of inflation over the last couple of years, are critical to the success of that plan. We have kept the increases as low as possible to balance customer needs with fiscal responsibility.”

Officials say the rate increases will also help them keep up with the rising costs of labor and chemical.

