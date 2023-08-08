Lake city leaders approve Richardson Center program reimbursement

A project to bring new lights to the basketball courts at the Richardson Community Center may...
A project to bring new lights to the basketball courts at the Richardson Community Center may be put on hold again.(Taylor Burr)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The way in which board members of the Richardson Community Center get projects funded may have changed for good.

During Monday’s Lake City City Council meeting, Council members voted 4-1 to approve a $25,580 reimbursement for the summer camp at the center. Earlier in the year, city council members agreed to fund programs at the center and Council member Todd Sampson thinks reimbursement is the best way to go about that.

RELATED STORY: Council members discuss confusion over stance on Richardson Community Center

“I think that way when the program is complete we can reimburse that way based upon the funds we have. And if they can find something showing this is what we spent on that program we can reimburse it that way,” said Sampson

Council member Chevella Young, who had ties to Richardson until October, voted against the measure. She thinks the center needs to address staffing concerns before the city should give them any money.

“I think we just need to right now hold off until priorities are set in place because staff are obviously a priority,” said Young.

Richardson Community Center board members Tony Johnson and Tammy Magstadt answered funding questions from the council. They say that currently, only three people work at the center full-time. They also believe Columbia County commissioners are committed to hiring an executive director for the center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard

Latest News

Cars illegally pass stopped school buses across Florida.
Florida schools adding cameras to school buses to stop illegal passing
An ordinance is now in effect that allow carts to cruise along downtown.
Residents express concerns about golf cart drivers in Ocala Downtown Square
The Florida Sheriff’s Association has partnered with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Crime...
Reward increases for information on man that has been missing 15 years
Lawmakers presents local leaders with check for the expansion of Riveroak Technical College
Lawmakers present $4 million check for college expansion in Suwannee County