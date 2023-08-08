Lake city leaders approve Richardson Center program reimbursement

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The way in which board members of the Richardson Community Center get projects funded may have changed for good.

During Monday’s Lake City City Council meeting, Council members voted 4-1 to approve a $25,580 reimbursement for the summer camp at the center. Earlier in the year, city council members agreed to fund programs at the center and Council member Todd Sampson thinks reimbursement is the best way to go about that.

“I think that way when the program is complete we can reimburse that way based upon the funds we have. And if they can find something showing this is what we spent on that program we can reimburse it that way,” said Sampson

Council member Chevella Young, who had ties to Richardson until October, voted against the measure. She thinks the center needs to address staffing concerns before the city should give them any money.

“I think we just need to right now hold off until priorities are set in place because staff are obviously a priority,” said Young.

Richardson Community Center board members Tony Johnson and Tammy Magstadt answered funding questions from the council. They say that currently, only three people work at the center full-time. They also believe Columbia County commissioners are committed to hiring an executive director for the center.

