Mattel is releasing a limited-edition Weird Barbie doll

The Weird Barbie doll will feature the hot pink outfit Kate McKinnon wore in the movie,...
The Weird Barbie doll will feature the hot pink outfit Kate McKinnon wore in the movie, markings on Barbie's face, plus cut and colored hair.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Barbie” is already a mega-hit movie, crossing $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

And now Mattel is trying to cash in on the success by expanding its Barbie line to include some of the characters and outfits that appeared in the film.

That includes a limited-edition Weird Barbie for sale.

Actress Kate McKinnon played Weird Barbie in the movie.

The new doll will feature the hot pink outfit McKinnon wore in the movie, markings on Barbie’s face, plus cut and colored hair.

It represents a doll that Mattel says has “been played with a little too much.”

Weird Barbie is available for preorder for $50 on Mattel’s website until Aug. 18.

But it will be a while before customers can hold one. The doll won’t get shipped out until May of next year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

According to the Ocala Police Department, a trailer, carrying over 21 tons of sulfur...
Semi-truck crashes at I-75 exit spilling hazardous material in Marion County
The coroner ruled Evan’s death as accidental and classified it as a death resulting from severe...
15-year-old killed when tree falls on him during severe storm, coroner says
A trailer, carrying over 21 tons of sulfur fertilizer, was traveling southbound on I-75 just...
Semi-truck crashes at I-75 exit spilling hazardous material
The 37,000 Scouts, who hailed from 156 countries and were mostly teenagers, folded up their...
South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears