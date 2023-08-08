MCSO offers enhanced reward to help solve violent Citrus Park murder

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is offering an enhanced reward of up to $9,500 for information about an unsolved violent murder.

MCSO detectives are still investigating the murder of Timothy Floyd Smith from March of this year, and are searching for information to help solve the case.

Smith, 59, was found dead in his home after a welfare check on March 25. Deputies described the incident as a “violent” murder.

RELATED: ‘A lot of people loved him’: Friends remember Marion County man murdered

Marion County detectives say that at this time, Smith’s spouse, Herbert Swilley, is considered a suspect in the murder. Detectives say they spoke with Swilley during the earliest stages of the investigation, but now his attorney has indicated that Swilley will only cooperate if he is given immunity from prosecution for Smith’s murder.

They say that Swilley’s daughter, Jordan Swilley, is also considered a person of interest.

Detectives say they hope that people in the community can provide information regarding Smith’s activities in the days and weeks leading up to his death and information about Smith and Swilley’s relationship.

59-year-old Timothy Smith was found dead inside a home in Citrus Park.

TRENDING: Enhanced reward offered for help solving Lake City killing

They ask that anyone with information to call Detective Daniel Pinder at (352)-368-3508 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number of (352)-732-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)-368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-21 in your tip.

Detectives say that in addition to the $3,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers of Marion County, an enhanced reward of up to $6,500 is available through the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Florida Office of the Attorney General. The additional reward is available through June 30, 2024.

Anonymous tips must come through the Crime Stoppers program to be eligible for additional funds.

TRENDING: Semi-truck crashes at I-75 exit spilling hazardous material in Marion County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.