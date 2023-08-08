North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Telegraph

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shares with us a piece of technology used to communicate with people from a far, the telegraph.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Developed in the decade transition of the 1830′s and 1840′s the telegraph revolutionized long distance communication. It worked by transmitting electrical signals over a wire laid between stations, developed by Samuel Morse and others the " Morse code " assigned a set of dots and dashes to each letter of the alphabet.

In 1844, Samuel Morse had sent his first telegraph message, by 1866 a telegraph line was laid across the Atlantic Ocean from the U.S to Europe. Telephones, fax machine and the internet would make the telegraph out of business, this device in a retail setting would be worth $150.

