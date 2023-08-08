North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Telegraph

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of Antique City Mall in Micanopy shares with us a piece of technology used to communicate with people from a far, the telegraph.

Developed in the decade transition of the 1830′s and 1840′s the telegraph revolutionized long distance communication. It worked by transmitting electrical signals over a wire laid between stations, developed by Samuel Morse and others the " Morse code " assigned a set of dots and dashes to each letter of the alphabet.

In 1844, Samuel Morse had sent his first telegraph message, by 1866 a telegraph line was laid across the Atlantic Ocean from the U.S to Europe. Telephones, fax machine and the internet would make the telegraph out of business, this device in a retail setting would be worth $150.

