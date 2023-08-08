North Florida Hospital announces new chief medical officer

Sherrie Somers took over the role on August 1st.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA North Florida Hospital’s new chief medical officer is getting familiar with the campus.

Before this, she served as CMO at a hospital in Louisiana for two years.

Somers was instrumental in leading six hospitals and three hospital systems through their COVID-19 pandemic disaster planning.

