North Florida Hospital announces new chief medical officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA North Florida Hospital’s new chief medical officer is getting familiar with the campus.

Sherrie Somers took over the role on August 1st.

Before this, she served as CMO at a hospital in Louisiana for two years.

Somers was instrumental in leading six hospitals and three hospital systems through their COVID-19 pandemic disaster planning.

