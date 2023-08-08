PCSO deputies search for Palatka teen accused of shooting a man

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A search is underway for a 16-year-old accused of shooting a man at an apartment complex in Palatka on Tuesday morning.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies are aiding the Palatka Police Department in the search for Montrell T. Willis, 16, of Palatka. He is considered possibly armed.

According to the police department, Willis got into an argument with a 35-year-old man at the Ragsdale Apartment Complex. Willis shot the man multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.

The search for Willis includes the SWAT team from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 units and the aviation unit from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911 or CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app. Tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous and eligible for a reward if leading to an arrest.

