Red Cross changes blood donation policy after Florida study

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/Florida Capital Bureau) - Someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds. And now, more people can donate to the American Red Cross to help out.

This week, Red Cross implemented its new blood donation policy to reflect new guidelines the Food and Drug Administration announced this spring, allowing more gay and bisexual men to give blood.

“It’s a transformational change,” Equality Florida Policy Advisor Carlos Guillermo Smith said.

The FDA banned gay men from giving blood in the 80s because of the AIDS epidemic, which many gay and bisexual men in Orlando found out after the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

“In the hours and days after the horrific shooting at Pulse Nightclub, so many, hundreds if not thousands, of gay and bi men in central Florida were turned away and told they were not allowed to donate blood,” Guillermo Smith said.

In May, the FDA made changes. It now asks screening questions about specific behaviors and medications to reduce the risk of transmitting HIV.

Guillermo Smith helped gay and bisexual men in Orlando to sign up for the study leading to policy change.

As of Tuesday, the Red Cross is now using the new guidelines.

“Everything that is collected goes through testing. We don’t think there’s any impact to the safety of the blood supply because the same standards are in place,” American Red Cross Capital Area Chapter board member Sandi Poreda.

The Red Cross hopes these new rules will encourage more people to give blood.

“Anything we can do to make the blood donation process more inclusive, treat all donors equally, and potentially increase that blood supply,” said Poreda.

OneBlood will be putting those guidelines in place on August 21.

Spokeswoman Susan Forbes said it takes time to implement any changes coming from the FDA.

“A change to our entire regulatory software platform, a new donor history questionnaire had to be created,” Forbes said. “We also have to train all of our frontline team members with the new guidance.”

“It’s going to bolster our nation’s blood supply and change lives,” Guillermo Smith said.

The federal government estimated 37 percent of the U.S. population was eligible to donate blood before the rule change.

The American Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the country’s blood supply.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.