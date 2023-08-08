Tractor-trailer crash in Marion County causes hazardous spill

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Commuters will have to detour after a crash in Marion County.

All lanes on Blichton Road near the I-75 interchange are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

According to the Ocala Police Department, a trailer, carrying over 21 tons of sulfur fertilizer, was traveling southbound on I-75 just after 11 p.m. Monday night.

The tractor-trailer driver became entangled with a passenger driver.

After the initial collision, the trailer swung back and hit the concrete barrier.

The trailer detached from the cab and flipped over the rail and onto the south shoulder of Blitchton Road, spilling the hazardous material.

The tractor-trailer driver was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes on Blichton Road near the I-75 interchange are expected to be closed for several hours while officials clean it up.

Drivers will need to find an alternative route.

