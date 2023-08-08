Tractor-trailer crash in Marion County sends one person to the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Commuters looking to take US 27 in Marion County will have to detour.

All lanes are closed due to a tractor trailer crash.

A trailer carrying a load of rock-form sulfur was traveling on I-75 at the US 27 overpass just after 11 p.m. Monday night.

The trailer driver moved over to the center lane and struck a sedan.

After the initial collision, the trailer swung back and hit the concrete barrier.

The trailer detached from the cab, rolled over the barrier, and spilled onto US 27.

The tractor-trailer driver was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

