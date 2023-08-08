UF releases mobile app to deescalate tensions during traffic stops

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida has released a mobile app aimed to deescalate tensions during traffic stops.

Researchers at the University of Florida partnered with campus police to create the free app, “Virtual Traffic Stop”, or “VTS”. The application allows police officers to communicate with drivers through their smartphones before physically approaching a vehicle.

After an officer pulls someone over, the app allows the driver and officer to speak in a video conference.

The app also allows the driver to add a third party into the interactions, such as the parent of a minor.

Researchers say the goal of the app is to reduce anxiety caused by traffic stops by introducing an initial video interaction, acting as an “icebreaker” between law enforcement and drivers.

The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices. Instructions for setting up an account can be found on the Virtual Traffic Stop website.

This project is launched as a part of a larger effort to make the roads of UF’s campus safer after the death of two UF students on West University Avenue: Maggie Paxton and Sophia Lambert.

Last year, UF transportation institute researchers and FDOT installed sensors along Gale Lemerand Drive and Stadium road. The sensors send both pedestrians and drivers alerts through an app and the driver’s dashboard.

