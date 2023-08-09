Alachua County offers 6 weeks of parental leave to employees, considers even more

Alachua County, Fla officers paid parental leave(Alachua County, MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County leaders are offering new parents employed by the county time to spend with their new children.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a staff recommendation to add at least six weeks of paid parental leave for eligible employees within six months of having a new baby, adopting, or fostering a child.

The estimated cost to the county is about $242,000.

Commissioners asked staff to get information about how much it would cost to increase the leave to 18 or 24 weeks.

