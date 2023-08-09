Alachua County offers 6 weeks of parental leave to employees, considers even more

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County leaders are offering new parents employed by the county time to spend with their new children.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a staff recommendation to add at least six weeks of paid parental leave for eligible employees within six months of having a new baby, adopting, or fostering a child.

The estimated cost to the county is about $242,000.

RELATED: Alachua County officials update plans for new county facilities

Commissioners asked staff to get information about how much it would cost to increase the leave to 18 or 24 weeks.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.