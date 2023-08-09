‘Always Stop on Red’ signs displayed in Ocala to reduce red light crash deaths

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Drivers in Ocala are being reminded today to always stop at a red light. Ocala city leaders, law enforcement, and several transportation organizations are highlighting the importance of stopping at red lights to limit deaths.

Volunteers with the Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization and National Coalition for Safer Roads held signs displaying ‘Always Stop On Red’ at the intersection of State Road 200 and Southwest 27th Avenue in Ocala.

According to FDOT officials, more than 33,000 accidents happened because people ran red lights.

“It may seem like an obvious thing to do and it’s certainly a traffic law we’ve all learned at a young age and even now,” said Matthew Richardson, Communications Manager for FDOT District 5. “It’s a reminder that we all need because of the impact of not stopping on red.”

The ‘Stop on Red’ campaign is part of the ‘Target Zero’ initiative led by the Florida Department of Transportation. It’s meant to bring the number of transportation-related deaths and serious injuries to zero.

That’s something that Melissa Wandall knows all too well.

“In 2003, my husband was killed when a woman ran a red light and unfortunately my brother was also in the vehicle,” said Wandall. “They were doing everything right. My brother was stopped at a red light, the left arrow turned green for them to proceed through the intersection and that’s when the driver going anywhere form 47 to 52 miles an hour and ran the light. The light had been red for half a mile.”

She was 9 months pregnant with their daughter when he was killed. Wandall said she spent the next four years working with the state legislature to pass ‘The Mark Wandall Traffic Safety Act’ allowing red light cameras.

Wandall added “The red light safety cameras are not there to catch anyone doing anything wrong we just simply want to save lives. That’s what we do when we are out there at that intersection and I really do think that we will impact somebody’s life today.”

Organizers said people should remember stopping at a red light can save someone’s life.

