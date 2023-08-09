Authorities identify sex offenders violating registration requirements in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-week joint operation between several North Central Florida agencies netted eight sex offenders violating their reporting requirements. Operation “Won’t Back Down” involved the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Gainesville Police Department, and Florida Department of Corrections.

Officers attempted 177 address checks and made contact with 84 registrants between July 17 through July 18. They arrested eight people for failing to properly register as a sex offender. Eleven people were identified as absconders. Twelve people were brought into compliance with Florida law.

The Florida Sex Offender Registry can be accessed online to allow residents to identify nearby offenders.

The arrests are as follows:

Paul Davon Tschaka Shackelford , 46, of Gainesville, arrested on an outstanding warrant for sexual battery by a person 18 years of age or older against a victim 18 years of age or older and felony battery, and one count possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Shackelford is not a registered sexual offender, but would qualify for registration if convicted of his sexual battery charge.

Ronnie Laron Williams , 51, of Gainesville, arrested on one count each of failure of a sexual offender to register changes to cellular phone and providing false sex offender registration information. Williams is a registered sexual offender in Florida due to a 2000 Alachua County conviction for lewd assault/sexual battery against a victim under the age of 16.

Samuel Caraballo , 41, of Gainesville, arrested on one count of violation of probation. Caraballo is a registered sexual offender in Florida due to a 2004 Broward County conviction for lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim 12 to 15 years of age.

Jose Bautista-Cruz , 60, of Gainesville, arrested on six counts of providing false sex offender registration information. Bautista-Cruz is a registered sexual offender in Florida due to a 1996 Virginia conviction for aggravated sexual battery in Virginia.

Taurus Cordarryl Duncan , 34, of Gainesville, arrested on an outstanding warrant issued for two counts of failure of a sexual offender who maintains a transient residence to report every 30 days. Duncan is a registered sexual offender in Florida due to a 2008 Alachua County conviction for lewd or lascivious battery against a victim 12 to 15 years of age.

Tommie Charlie Howard , 37, of Hawthorne, arrested on one count of failure of a sexual offender to report an email address or internet identifier. Howard is a registered sexual offender in Florida due to a 2014 Alachua County conviction for sexual battery involving a level of force not likely to cause serious bodily injury.

Travis Dewayne Watkins , 44, of Hawthorne, arrested on one count of violation of probation. Watkins is a registered sexual offender in Florida due to a 2012 Alachua County conviction for two counts of lewd or lascivious battery against a victim under 16 years of age.

Kevin Ray Frutiger , 35, a previous resident of Gainesville, arrested on one count of failure of a sexual offender to report a change in vehicles owned and four counts of providing false sex offender registration information. Frutiger is a registered sexual offender in Florida due to a 2017 Illinois conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a victim 13 to 16 years of age.

Ajaquan Malik Walker, 21, of Gainesville, arrested for sex offender violations including one count each failure to report after vacating residence, failure to re-register every six months, failure to report drivers license change of name, and failure to register email address and/or internet identifiers. Walker is a registered juvenile sexual offender in Florida due to a 2020 Alachua County delinquent adjudication for sexual battery by a juvenile against a victim under 12 years of age.

The operation also identified the following 11 people as absconders:

Keith Larmont Garrison , 49, last reported address in Gainesville. Garrison is a registered sexual offender in Florida due to a 2001 Alachua County conviction for lewd or lascivious battery against a victim under 16 years of age.

Randall Irwin Ray , 48, last reported address in Gainesville. Ray is a registered sexual offender in Florida due to a Florida due to a 1999 Tennessee conviction for statutory rape.

Kendrick Leon Young , 35, last reported address in Gainesville. Young is a registered sexual offender in Florida due to a 2012 Alachua County conviction for lewd or lascivious battery against a victim 12 to 15 years of age.

Timothy James Curtin , 52, last reported address in Gainesville. Curtin is a registered sexual predator in Florida due to a 1998 Leon County conviction for sexual battery against a victim 12 years old or older and physically helpless.

Wayne Jamar Solomon , 40, last reported address in Gainesville. Solomon is a registered sexual predator in Florida due to a 2003 Bradford County conviction for engaging in sexual activity with a person 12 To 15 years of age or encouraging, forcing, or enticing a person under 16 to engage in sadomasochistic abuse, sexual bestiality, prostitution, or any other act involving sexual activity.

Frederick Bernard Dobson , 31, last reported address in Micanopy. Dobson a registered sexual offender in Florida due to a 2016 Alachua County conviction for lewd or lascivious battery against a victim 12 to 15 years of age.

Theophilus Joe Preston , 71, last reported address in Gainesville. Preston is a registered sexual predator in Florida due to a 2004 Alachua County conviction for sexual battery and/or injures to sexual organs of a victim less than 12 years old by a person 18 years of age or older.

Akeem Reshard Crumtie , 25, last reported address in Gainesville. Crumtie is a registered juvenile sexual offender in Florida due to a 2013 Alachua County delinquent adjudication for lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old by a person under 18 years of age.

Anthony Raynard Hathcock Jr. , 44, last reported address in Gainesville. Hathcock is a registered sexual predator in Florida due to a 1999 Alachua County conviction for sexual battery of a victim 12 or older and in the process uses physical force not likely to cause serious personal injury.

Che Ve Laneal Tarver, 56, last reported address in Gainesville. Tarver is a registered sexual offender in Florida due to a 1990 Alachua County conviction for three counts lewd or lascivious sexual battery on a child under 16 years of age and one count attempted lewd or lascivious sexual assault on a child under 16 years of age.

Officers ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of an absconded registered sexual offender to contact FDLE’s Enforcement and Investigative Support Bureau by calling 1-888-357-7332 or emailing sexpred@fdle.state.fl.us.

