Countdown to Kickoff: Chiefland Indians

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Chiefland football team has heard the saying " your time will come” for the past decade. This year the Indians are done waiting. For the past two years, they have come so close to the state championship, losing a regional semifinal and title game. Chiefland is now motivated more than ever to get a ring.

“Every year’s new year but the kids seem to carry over season to season and they feed off that momentum it helps breed leaders. And it becomes contagious. Winning is contagious,” said head coach James Corbin.

“To capitalize be better from where we were last year. I think we can be and I think we can take something far,” said senior offensive lineman Nathaniel Dumas.

The Indians averaged over 33 points per game last season. However, in their losses, the defense allowed over 40 points. This year Chiefland is determined to be strong on both sides of the ball.

Corbin said, “Make sure defensively that we’re holding teams and check throughout the year. As long as our defense can keep us in the game our offense will answer the bell too and we will be able to put points on the board.”

Once again this year the Indians will be challenged with one of the most difficult schedules in the state, playing rival teams like Williston and Bradford.

Corbin said, “Our schedules are difficult We plan on getting better because of it. We see a lot of competition is going to be in our region. We are going to play multiple teams and will probably end up seeing them in the playoffs. "

Equaling last year’s success won’t be easy as Chiefland lost 17 seniors, but the Indians never rebuild, they reload.

“Working on new players and coming together because like he said we’ve been playing together since we were five years old,” said senior linebacker Lawrence Rivers.

“Just trying to live up to the legacy of Chiefland football. We’ve been final four rounds, semi-finals last year. Just trying to get a little further than our past brothers and just trying to take the next step up. We’re going bring up a lot of kids, the senior group is pretty tight,” said senior offensive lineman Brody Ellis.

Game one is August 25th and if Chiefland can execute Corbin’s plan, this could be the year those championship dreams become reality.

