Duke Energy grants may fund virtual and helicopter tours of Gainesville

$25,000 is going to the chamber to support the "Immersive Gainesville" experience at this year's Alachua County Showcase.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A virtual tour of Gainesville and helicopter rides for special guests may be on the way for the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce.

Seven communities in North Central Florida are getting $682,000 dollars from Duke Energy.

$25,000 is going to the chamber to support the “Immersive Gainesville” experience at this year’s Alachua County Showcase.

Agencies in Cross City, Alachua, and Ocala are among others getting money. Duke Energy published a full list of recipients.

