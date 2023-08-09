Friend of Citrus Park murder victim reacts to persons of interest being named

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been more than four months since an Ocala man was murdered and Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials say the persons of interest are not cooperating in the investigation.

RELATED STORY: MCSO offers enhanced reward to help solve violent Citrus Park murder

Timothy Smith, 59, was killed on March 25th at his home in the Citrus Park neighborhood of the city. Candy Baker was a close friend who would come over often. She best remembers Smith as a selfless person.

“Tim was a happy, happy person. Tim always cared about everybody in the room. It didn’t matter if it was a homeless person, he would walk up to them and hug them,” said Baker.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials say Smith’s husband Herbert Swilley and Swilley’s daughter Jordan are both persons of interest in the murder, which was described by MCSO officials as “violent.” Public Information Officer Zach Moore says Swilley’s lawyer is advising the two not to speak to detectives.

“According to Herbert’s attorney, she advised that he would speak to us and cooperate with this investigation unless he was immune from any prosecution for Timothy’s murder. That’s not something that we can guarantee at this point and we really need to know what he knows,” said Moore.

Baker was at the home the day after Smith’s murder and she did not like the body language of the Swilleys.

“I was at the house and the behaviors, what was going on in the house with those two individuals was not the behavior of innocent people or grieving people,” said Baker.

A $9,500 reward is available for anyone with anonymous information that could help solve this case.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.