Gov. DeSantis suspends Orlando-area state attorney for ‘neglection of duty’

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Orlando’s top prosecutor, claiming she neglected her duties. The governor began investigating after several people were killed including former TV20 reporter and anchor Dylan Lyons during a shooting spree in February.

Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Monique Worrell is the second elected state attorney DeSantis has removed from office in the last year.

DeSantis’ office began investigating Worrell after 19-year-old Keith Moses was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Lyons, a Spectrum News 13 reporter, Nathacha Augustin, and 9-year-old T’yonna Major. The girl’s mother and a Spectrum News 13 photographer were also shot.

The governor claims Worrell failed to hold the suspect accountable despite his criminal record and alleged gang affiliation, claiming she was too soft on criminals in Orange and Osceola counties.

The two families came together to share their grief and advocate against gun violence after the deadly shooting in Orlando

During a news conference announcing the suspension Wednesday, DeSantis said Worrell avoided minimum mandatory sentences on gun crimes, drug trafficking, and child pornography.

“Florida is a law and order state,” DeSantis said. “Refusing to faithfully enforce the laws of Florida puts our communities in danger and victimizes innocent Floridians... We had a duty to act to protect the public from this clear neglection of duty.”

Worrell’s suspension comes after two Orlando police officers were shot over the weekend. Police said that suspect also has an extensive criminal history.

Worrell fought back against those accusations during a news conference in Orlando. She plans to also fight her removal.

“People are now more protected than ever under my leadership for the last three years,” Worrell said. “There used to be a standard that I would’ve had to be criminally prosecuted for something, neglecting my duties meaning I don’t show up for work and do my job.”

Other Democrats said her removal was political and not about her performance.

“This is absolutely disgusting,” said Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani. “Her removal is a complete slap in the face to Orange and Osceola County residents and another example of Governor DeSantis eroding our local control and democracy. This politically motivated action by the Governor in a predominantly democratic part of the state should alarm everyone.”

The governor appointed Orange County judge Andrew Bain to replace Worrell. The Florida Senate will decide if the suspension stands.

Tallahassee-area State Attorney Jack Campbell, Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association president, said all State Attorneys will work to maintain justice in Florida.

“All 19 of your state attorneys will work together with the new state attorney so public safety is maintained, and that we will continue to strive to find justice,” Campbell said.

Last year, DeSantis removed Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren after he signed pledges saying he would not charge people over abortion or gender transition treatments. A Federal appeals court will decide if he can be reinstated.

In a letter to senators on Wednesday, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said that process would be on hold if Worrell challenges the suspension in court.

